Jewish Nevada hosted a Yom HaShoah Commemoration Ceremony in observation of Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Governor’s Mansion Monday.
Yom HaShoah is Holocaust Remembrance Day, an observance commemorating the approximately six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust.
Along with Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, 30 Holocaust survivors were in attendance.
In a post discussing the event on Twitter, the governor wrote, "It was deeply moving to remember the lives lost in the Holocaust alongside Holocaust survivors. In the memory of those lost, we will never stop fighting against hatred and violence here and across the world."