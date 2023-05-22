Weather Alert

.Warm temperatures continue to result in efficient snowmelt in the Sierra. As a result, flows on creeks, streams, and rivers that drain high elevations will continue to flow quick and very cold with flooding on some mainstem rivers. ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central California and western Nevada, including the following areas, in east central California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area and Mono County. In western Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&