A surviving roommate from the homicides of four Idaho college students has agreed to be interviewed instead of appearing at suspect Bryan Kohberger's upcoming preliminary hearing.
A filed court document shows that Bethany Funke has now agreed to an interview with Idaho defense attorneys in Reno.
Funke previously filed a motion in Washoe County Second Judicial District Court to dismiss a subpoena to testify in Kohberger's defense, in Idaho. That motion is now quashed.
Court documents state that Funke lives in Washoe County.
Funke's public defender previously said in court documents that "there is no authority for an Idaho criminal defendant to summon a Nevada witness to Idaho for preliminary hearing...."
His attorneys say her testimony is vital and could clear their client.
Funke was inside an off-campus rental home on November 13th when 28-year-old doctoral student Bryan Kohberger allegedly stabbed to death 21-year-old Madison Mogen, 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle and Kernodle's boyfriend, 20-year-old Ethan Chapin.
Kohberger is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing in June. He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary. Prosecutors have yet to reveal if they intend to seek the death penalty.
Kohberger was arrested on December 30th in Pennsylvania.
Meanwhile, CBS News reports that the Idaho Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request by 30 news organizations to lift a gag order.
