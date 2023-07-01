In a private gathering on Friday, June 30 in Bonanza Casino’s Cactus Creek Prime Steakhouse, City of Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve proclaimed Saturday, July 1, 2023 as Russ Sheltra Day in honor of the Bonanza Casino’s 50th Year Anniversary.
One of Bonanza Casino’s original partners and current owner, Russ Sheltra has been a fixture in the Reno community for all 50 of those years. Many iconic Reno properties have come and gone, but the property Russ started in 1973 continues to thrive to this day.
Mayor Schieve’s proclamation was in recognition of not only Bonanza Casino’s 50th Anniversary, but also its service to the Northern Nevada community for the past 50 years.
After earning a degree from Los Angeles’ Pierce College, Sheltra came to Reno to run track and cross country for the University of Nevada. Upon earning his degree from the University of Nevada, Sheltra purchased several neighborhood markets in the Reno area. In 1973, he helped transform one of the markets into the Bonanza Casino.
Bonanza Casino owner Russ Sheltra along with his son Ryan believe in the importance of giving back to the community. For the past 22 years, as a Washoe County School District Partner in Education, the Bonanza Casino annually provides multiple $1,500 college scholarships to graduating students of North Valleys High School. The Bonanza Casino provides support to various other elementary, middle, and local high schools. Additionally, the Bonanza sponsors many local events and organizations such as the University of Nevada, Hot August Nights, and the Great Reno Balloon Race.
Since 2018 the Sheltra Family and Bonanza Casino have “doubled down” with their efforts in creating awareness and supporting the Prostate Cancer Foundation. The Prostate Cancer Foundation is the world’s leading philanthropic organization, dedicated to funding life-saving cancer research. Bonanza Casino is home to Cruisin’ for the Cure car show.
Aside from it being an event filled with over 500 of the region’s hottest classic cars, live music and fun, it is a fundraiser for the Prostate Cancer Foundation. Russ Sheltra’s primary goal with the show is to create awareness about Prostate Cancer. “Most men know every detail of their car, what engine, how much horsepower… but they don’t know the basic info about what is going on inside their body. We’re extremely proud to support the Prostate Cancer Foundation.” To date, the Sheltra family and Bonanza Casino has donated over $165,000 to The Prostate Cancer Foundation.
Bonanza Casino, a family owned and operated business, first opened its doors in 1973 and is celebrating its 50th year of business.
(Bonanza Casino)