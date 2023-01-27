A jury convicted a former U.S. Postal Service clerk on Wednesday for stealing a customer’s mail and cashing the postal money orders worth over $2,300 that were inside.
Following a three-day trial, James Earl Magee, 32, of Las Vegas was found guilty of theft of government money and mail theft by a postal employee. U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro presided over the trial. Sentencing has been scheduled for April 25, 2023.
According to court documents and evidence presented during trial, between June 28, 2016 and July 6, 2016, Magee stole an envelope containing three money orders worth about $2,340.27 and cashed the money orders for his personal use.
The maximum statutory penalty for Theft of Government Money is 10 years’ imprisonment, a three-year period of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. The maximum statutory penalty for Mail Theft by a Postal Employee is five years’ imprisonment, a three-year period of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.
United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Acting Special Agent in Charge London Mulcahy for the U.S. Postal Service - Office of Inspector General, Western-Pacific Area Field Office made the announcement.
The U.S. Postal Service - Office of Inspector General investigated the case.
Complaints regarding fraud, waste, and misconduct within the U.S. Postal Service involving employees and/or contractors, please file an online complaint form with the U.S. Postal Service - Office of Inspector General Hotline at: File an Online Complaint | Office of Inspector General OIG (uspsoig.gov)
(United States Attorney District of Nevada)