Drivers should prepare for lane closures and moderate travel delays on Geiger Grade in Storey County and U.S. 95 in Mineral County this week as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues repairs to damaged roadside guardrail.
Over recent weeks, crews have repaired segments of guardrail damaged after being hit by vehicles during recent winter storms on I-80, I-580 and U.S. 395 in Reno.
Motorists should be prepared for lane closures with traffic flaggers alternating directions of travel at the following locations as NDOT continues regionwide guardrail repairs. Each closure will take place for a matter of hours before crews move on to a different location. The road work schedule is subject to change based on weather.
March 29 7a.m.-5p.m.
- Single lane closures on U.S. 95 near Sportman’s Beach Campground in the Walker Lake area
March 30-31 7a.m.-5p.m.
- Single lane closures at two locations on State Route 341 (Geiger Grade) between Cartwright and Calavaras roads in the Virginia City highlands
Motorists are reminded to anticipate moderate travel delays, drive attentively through the work areas, reduce travel speed and follow traffic signage.
Including guardrail recently repaired in the Reno area, the work will ultimately repair 22 locations of damaged guardrail equaling approximately 1,000 feet of guardrail.
The guardrail was damaged in crashes during winter weather over the past months.
Statewide, more than 175 crashes occurred in inclement weather last winter between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022, including two fatalities. Many of the crashes were due to unsafe driving in snow, ice and other wet conditions, such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or failing to maintain a lane and overcorrecting.
Motorists are reminded to drive slowly for conditions and leave space between their vehicle and others.
(Nevada Department of Transportation)