The Federal Bureau of Investigation searched President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday without finding any classified documents, the president's personal attorney said. Agents did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating to Biden's time as vice president for review.
The attorney, Bob Bauer, said FBI agents spent three and a half hours searching the home and that, “No documents with classified markings were found.”
He added, “Consistent with the process in Wilmington, the DOJ took for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as vice president.”
Wednesday's search marked the third time in as many months that agents have scoured Biden's property in search of classified documents that he may have improperly held.
