In just three weeks, uninsured members of the community under 18-years-old will have a chance to receive free dental services at the 11th annual Give Kids A Smile event in Reno.
Each year, as part of the American Dental Association’s Give Kids A Smile program, local dentists, hygienists, and dental office staff members volunteer to provide free dental treatment to at-risk and uninsured children 18 years of age and younger. Care includes dental screenings, treatment, fluoride varnish, emergent care, and oral-health education.
This year’s event takes place Saturday, May 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the TMCC Dental Clinic, located at Truckee 7000 Dandini Boulevard, Red Mountain Building #415-A in Reno.
Appointments are required and can be made by contacting Emily Fragoso at (775) 982-7989 or emily.fragoso@nndhp.org.
"This incredible program is thanks to the dedication of our local dental health community that volunteers their time to help those in need," said Lori Benvin, Executive Director of the Northern Nevada Dental Society. "It has been said that the mouth is the gateway to our overall health and we believe helping to provide care to those without access improves lives."
The Give Kids A Smile event is a collaboration of Northern Nevada Dental Health Programs, Northern Nevada Dental Society (NNDS), Truckee Meadows Community College, and the event sponsors.
(TriStrategies contributed to this report)