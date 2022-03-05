Local Group Collecting Donations to Support Ukraine

A group of people in Reno are in the Meadowood Mall parking lot, near The Cheesecake Factory, collecting donations for Ukraine.
They will only be there from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on March 5th, 2022. They're asking for medical supplies, such as: first aid kits, bandages, etc.
All donations are going to be sent to Poland. From there, they will be delivered to Ukraine refugees by crossing the border.
They will have more donation drives in the future to collect warm clothes and more, but this event is focusing on health equipment.
We will let you know of any future drives they have.