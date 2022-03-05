Local Group Collecting Donations to Support Ukraine

Weather Alert

...Snow Continues into This Evening with Slick Roads into Sunday Morning... * An area of snow will move from along the Interstate 80 corridor southward across western Nevada and the eastern Sierra through this evening. Snow will diminish by early Sunday morning. * Additional snow accumulations will remain less than 2 inches for most areas in the Sierra and western Nevada. There is a 30-40% chance of more than 2 inches of snow across Pershing, Churchill and Lyon counties later this evening. * Cold temperatures tonight will help refreeze wet roads and lead to black ice across the region into Sunday morning. Areas of fog may also develop in a few northern Sierra valleys tonight. Use caution while traveling. Sunny skies will dry most roads Sunday afternoon with a clear commute over the Sierra passes.