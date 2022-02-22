Local Reno, NV nonprofit organization, Envirolution, the University of Nevada, Reno’s College of Engineering, and the University’s chapter of the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) will welcome 50 middle school girls, genderqueer, and non-binary students from the Carson City School District to its Introduce A Girl to Engineering Day event on Thursday.
This will be the first year that Envirolution collaborates with the University for this event which is dedicated to sparking interest in engineering careers.
Participating students will attend the in-person event at the University campus where they will interact with inspiring women from the College of Engineering and SWE, take a tour of the Mathewson-IGT Knowledge Center, participate in hands-on engineering activities and hear from Indira Chatterjee, Associate Dean of the College of Engineering and Foundation Professor of Electrical and Biomedical Engineering and University President Brian Sandoval.
Industry professionals from NV Energy, Wood Rodgers, PK Electric, Enel Energy, Ainsworth Associates, Tesla, Facebook,and UNVC will also be attending and engaging with the students.
Envirolution’s Introduce A Girl to Engineering Day program was initiated in 2018 in partnership with Tesla to increase the number of women employed in engineering careers