Since being adopted three years ago, former rescue dog Peanut has raised $20,800 for homeless pets in need and became a certified therapy dog. Peanut has also become internet famous as an Instagram influencer raising awareness for homeless pets in need and the animal shelters working to find them happy homes.
Peanut’s rescue story and unique look (he is nicknamed Baby Yoda and is regularly mistaken for a rabbit) provided Peanut and his animal-loving mom Kristen Saibini the perfect platform to raise awareness and much-needed funds for homeless pets in need.
Peanut uses his Instagram platform (he has over 61,000 adoring followers) to promote shelter pets hoping to be adopted, and rescues in need of volunteers and donations.
As a therapy dog, Peanut makes regular visits to first responders, patients, and hospital staff to provide a little love and stress relief to those in need. It’s just one more important way Peanut and his family give back to those in need while raising awareness for homeless pets in need and the importance of adopting, fostering and donating to animal rescues and shelters.
Peanut wants to use his coverage as Reno’s Mayor for a Day this January 25th, 2023 to promote Northern Nevada’s newest rescue Scoot to the Stars! Scoot to the Stars is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and caring for animals with special needs.
Scoot to the Stars Rescue founder Marie Syrovy rescued Scooter from a local shelter after he had been paralyzed from a suspected abuse case. Marie discovered a wonderful community of special needs pets and their families and developed a passion for helping dogs with mobility issues.
Visit the Scoot to the Stars website to learn more about this amazing new rescue.