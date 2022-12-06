(December 6, 2022) Today, eight veterans were recognized at the Reno Municipal Court's Veterans Court Graduation.
CAMO-RNO, the "Court Assisting Military Offenders in Reno", is a problem-solving treatment court that helps veterans and active-duty military members who are charged with misdemeanor crimes.
Participants are screened and selected and can be eligible for potential diversion or dismissal of their charges through the program.
Programs like these help veterans connect with resources to move forward with a second chance at life.