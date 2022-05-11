Animal Ark Wildlife Sanctuary hosting Ales and Tails event this Saturday

Start your summer off with Ales and Tails at Animal Ark Wildlife Sanctuary this Saturday, the event is from 4 to 7 p.m. at 1265 Deerlodge Rd. in Reno.
You're invited to enjoy local craft brews from 395 Bar and Grill and delicious fresh food from Blue B Q of Lake Tahoe on site at the Ark with live music, animal encounters, and more.
You must be 21 or older with valid I.D to enter. No RSVP is required and no golf carts are permitted for the event.
The event is $20 for adults and $19 for seniors (62+). Tickets are on sale now at www.animalark.org.
(Animal Ark Wildlife Sanctuary contributed to this report)