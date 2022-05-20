Fire investigators say 'discarded smoking materials' caused Wednesday's fire in Midtown Reno.
The fire broke out after 6:30 p.m. at Holcomb Ave. and Vesta Street and engulfed an upstairs apartment and damaged an office below.
Reno Fire says no one was hurt.
RFD would like to remind everyone that if you smoke:
* Smoke outside if possible
* Never smoke in bed or while drowsy.
* Use a deep, sturdy ashtray and place it away from anything that can burn.
* Do not place cigarettes in vegetation or set them on anything combustible that can ignite, especially planter boxes or pots.
* Before you throw away butts and ashes, make sure they are out. Dousing with water or sand is the best way to do that.
* Never smoke where medical oxygen is in use.
Reno firefighters responded to a structure fire yesterday in Midtown. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/WI8ij8pKdU— Reno Firefighters (@RenoFirefighter) May 19, 2022