The Awaken Banquet and Silent Auction is an annual opportunity for our community to join in the fight against sex trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation.
The event is happening on Saturday, November 12th at the Peppermill in the Tuscany Ballroom. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Nevada has the highest occurrence of sex trafficking of any state in the country, and Awaken is here to serve the youth and adults who have been ensnared in this modern form of slavery.
Since its inception in 2011, Awaken has served over 700 survivors in the Northern Nevada region as they regain their freedom and walk a life of their own choosing.
After 11 years of service, and the expansion of Awaken’s scope of influence, the organization has positioned themselves to work at the national level in the fight against sex trafficking.
This year’s Banquet will highlight the work happening in our local community and Awaken’s expanding reach.
This year we are honored to welcome back keynote speaker Christina Rangel and highlight her work against sex trafficking in Latin America and beyond.
Christina is from Carson City, Nevada and a survivor of sex trafficking. She is the Founder and Executive Director of United Justice, a nonprofit organization fighting sex trafficking in Latin America.
United Justice focuses on building effective exit services for Venezuelan victims of sex trafficking as well as providing support for families in Mexico and Venezuela who are searching for their forcibly disappeared children that are victims of human trafficking.
The Awaken Banquet and Silent Auction will feature a cocktail hour, a delicious three-course meal, an expansive silent auction, merchandise hand-made by survivors, and an incredible program of restoration and hope.