Baldini’s Casino teamed up with local law enforcement agencies again this year to host the 15th Annual Cops & Burgers Car Show on Sunday, June 12.
The family-friendly event included a 'Car Show-N-Shine' open to all makes, models, and years of vehicles, a beer garden and live entertainment featuring Brian Andrews, Elvis & Friends.
All local law enforcement agencies, including Mounted Posse Units, were on hand to perform their annual duties of cooking burgers.
The event had a $25 registration fee with all proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Nevada.
The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.