It's opening day for two highly anticipated movies, Barbie and Oppenheimer. On social media people are affectionately referring to the two together as "Barbenheimmer".
Seats are quickly filling up in the movie theatres as people have been waiting months to see these films.
"Reliving my own childhood and growing up with barbies and all the things that she developed into doing as far as being able to twist it and do things independently as a woman, you know it's still a really cool role model," Judy Vallerie, a Reno resident planning to see Barbie first said.
CNN reported that industry observers forecast Barbie to be the first film to debut with 100-million dollars or more since Spiderman: Across the Spider-verse in early June. They added that Oppenheimer, with higher IMAX ticket prices to help make up for its R-rating and 3-hour running time, could be looking at a 50-million dollar opening weekend.
As of right now, most people we spoke to so far are seeing Barbie. Some fans are even dressing up for the film.
"I'm very excited to see Barbie today, we got a handful of barbies with us. So, I'm 80's mullet Ken and excited to go out there and check it out," Casey, a Reno resident dressed up with his group of friends said.
If you plan to spend 5 hours of your day watching the two films on the same day, lots of people are recommending starting with Oppenheimer first and ending the double feature with Barbie.