(December 5, 2022) Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says Charter Spectrum customers will not have access to the emergency 911 system from their home phones in the county from 11 p.m. Monday night to 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Sheriff Furlong tells us this is due to a maintenance procedure being conducted by Spectrum.
People can still call these numbers if they need emergency help in Carson City:
- 775-887-COPS
- 775-887-FIRE
- 775-887-2008 (Carson City's Dispatch, Direct Line)
Cell phones should not be affected by the maintenance.