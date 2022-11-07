Carson City Schools Saluting Veterans with Events and Displays

Carson City students are recognizing and honoring military men and women this week with Veteran’s Day displays and events.
Veterans from all branches of military service, as well as families of students, have been encouraged to attend or participate in events Wednesday and Thursday.
Campus visitors should check in at the front office at each school site.
“It is important for students to recognize the sacrifices others have made for our country and community,” said Andrew Feuling, superintendent. “Patriotic events and displays like these, showing appreciation and gratitude, are beneficial for all who attend, including our veterans."
Mark Twain Elementary School, 2111 Carriage Crest Drive
All veterans are invited to join students and educators at the flagpole for a Veteran’s Day Assembly Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 8:45 a.m. There will be a flag raising ceremony by the VFW Color Guard, and students will sing several songs to celebrate veterans.
Bordewich-Bray Elementary School, 110 Thompson Street
Veteran’s Day Assembly, Thursday, Nov. 10, 8:45 a.m., in the back of the school by the flagpole. Students and staff will honor veterans by saying the Pledge of Allegiance followed by a patriotic song.
Carson Middle School, 1140 West King Street
‘Veteran’s Salute Concert’ is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, at 9 a.m. in the cafeteria. The school choir and marching band will perform a selection of patriotic songs to thank all the brave men and woman who have formerly or currently serve in the U.S. military.
Following the concert, guests will be led to the front lawn where eighth grade History classes present ‘The Great Stake Out,’ a Veteran’s Day display honoring those who have served.
Eagle Valley Middle School, 4151 East Fifth Street
Vet Star Wall display, Monday through Thursday, Nov. 7-10, in the main corridor of the school. Submitted and displayed on stars, the names of students’ family and friends who served in the armed forces will shine bright at Eagle Valley Middle School.
Pioneer Academy, 202 East Corbett
Morning announcements will be made from students and lunch will be provided Thursday for a veteran who is part of the instructional staff.
Additionally, several schools will be doing dress-up days to wear patriotic colors or other activities that may not necessarily be a specific event for Veteran’s Day, but there will be applications for appreciation and remembrance.