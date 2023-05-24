A local non-profit healthcare system held a free event to help promote the future of STEM and robotics for families and youth. Carson Tahoe Health held a robotics showcase to show advancements and applications of robotics in industries such as healthcare.
Lots of parents and children showed up after Carson Tahoe Health invited the public of all ages with a focus to inspire young minds to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
Dr. Alexander Ayzengart, Robotic Bariatric and Gastroesophageal Surgeon, says, "We've only been going about fifteen, twenty minutes so far and this place is packed. So far everybody's very interested in both the surgical robot and various robotic toys that we have available, and the kids seem to be very interested in being able to actually use the surgical robot in a virtual reality setting."
That robot being the state-of-the-art Da Vinci Surgical Robot - one of the highlights of the robotics showcase.
Kids and other attendees were given the opportunity to get their hands on and 'test drive' the Da Vinci to get an understanding of this improved technology used in surgery.
Dr. Kraig Knoll, General Surgery Specialist, says, "It's really changed the way we do so many things. It allows us to do minimally invasive surgeries. Surgeries through very small incisions. Much easier than we have been able to do it for the last twenty years. It has improved visualization with three-dimensional vision on it."
Doctor Knoll also says the Da Vinci also has flexible wrists and allows surgeons to be able to work with four arms instead of two. It also improves the patient's comfort by reducing their pain post-surgery.
Doctor Knoll and Doctor Ayzengart are both hoping this event has inspired the kids to want to push their interests further into STEM-related careers one day.