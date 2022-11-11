On Monday, November 14, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada and Dolan Auto Group will host Gathering Together – a Thanksgiving Food Basket distribution at the Client Choice Food Pantry in Golden Valley.
Pre-registered clients, will be picking-up their turkeys, bounty baskets filled with all of the fixings for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner including potatoes, gravy, vegetables, cornbread, cranberry or apple sauce, stuffing and dessert.
The Dolan Auto Group has purchased all of the turkeys for the baskets to be distributed at Catholic Charities Food Pantries for the 2022 Gathering Together event.
The festivities will kick-off with Dolan Auto Group picking up the turkeys at the St. Vincent’s Food Pantry at 500 E. 4th Street on Monday, November 14.
The trucks will make their way to the North Valleys Food Pantry at 440 E. Golden Valley Road where they’ll interact and engage face-to-face with the clients picking up their bounty.
With the support from the community, the partnership will be distributing 1,500 complete baskets for families to enjoy a traditional warm Thanksgiving meal.