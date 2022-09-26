City of Reno celebrates National Service Dog Month with 'Dine with a Service Dog'

In celebration of National Service Dog Month, the City of Reno invited the community to Dine with a Service Dog on Monday, September 26 from 5-8 p.m.
The Reno Police Department (RPD) facility dog, Winter, and her handler, Lieutenant Michael Browett, were joined by other Canine Companion service dogs and their handlers.
Attendees had opportunity to meet the service dogs, ask questions and learn about the life-changing work the animals perform.
“Since joining the Reno Police Department in May of this year, Winter has already made an incredible difference in our community,” said Lieutenant Browett. “Our goal with Dine with a Service Dog is to offer the community a chance to meet Winter, learn more about service animals, and provide some important education so these special animals can continue their work.”