The City of Reno is providing 300 discounted trees to Reno residents only through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Saving Trees, an Arbor Day Foundation program that helps conserve energy and reduce energy bills through strategic tree planting.
Reno residents can reserve one 5-gallon-sized tree at ArborDay.org/Reno for $20 per tree, a significant savings from the average retail cost. The trees will be available for pick-up at Idlewild Park on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 8 a.m. to noon.
In the signup process, residents agree to properly maintain the tree, which includes the requirement to have an automatic watering system in place. An online tool helps customers estimate the annual energy savings that will result from planting trees in the most strategic location near their homes or businesses.
“The City of Reno is proud to sponsor this program and make it easier for our residents to plant trees,” said Reno City Councilmember Naomi Duerr, who launched the ReLEAF Reno program in 2016. “Now more than ever, we need more trees to help reduce our carbon footprint, keep us cool, filter pollution and reduce stormwater runoff. I hope everyone is inspired to plant at least one and help make a lasting difference in our community.”
Tree species that grow to a variety of sizes are being offered, so residents can select an appropriate tree for their location. The five types of trees offered this year have been selected for their hardiness to Reno’s climate and soils and include the following:
Large growing canopy trees:
* Honeylocust
* Deodar Cedar
Medium canopy size trees:
* Modell Pine
Small canopy size trees:
* Chitalpa
* Eastern Redbud
(City of Reno)