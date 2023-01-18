Persons or businesses interested in providing commercial services during the 2023 Burning Man Event will need to apply for a Special Recreation Permit with the Black Rock Field Office.
“Special Recreation Permits are issued to businesses, organizations, and individuals to allow the use of specific public land for commercial use and provide resource protection measures to ensure the future enjoyment of those resources by the public,” said District Manager, Anne-Marie Sharkey.
Vendors will need to submit their application by the close of business, 4:30 PM (PST), on April 7, 2023.
Returning applicants must be in good standing with the Bureau of Land Management to be considered for the 2023 renewal process. Returning businesses’ standings were provided in their 2022 evaluations and should be reviewed before applying.
Persons or businesses that wish to provide commercial aviation services to the event must also apply to the Black Rock Field Office by April 7, 2023.
Once Burning Man Project identifies an Aviation Contractor to manage airport operations, those applications will then be forwarded to the contractor for concurrence and final processing by the Black Rock Field Office.
New or returning applicants may apply by filling out and returning a 2930-1 Form (Special Recreation Permit
Application) and mailed to-
Attn. Burning Man Vendor Permit 2023
Black Rock Field Office
5100 E. Winnemucca Blvd.
Winnemucca, NV 89445.
The form can be downloaded from this link: https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/e262129e/CEnddICX7RGT2HfPhnsoMg?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blm.gov%2Fsites%2Fblm.gov%2Ffiles%2Fdocs%2F2021-03%2F2930-001-2020.pdf