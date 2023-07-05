A man faces arson charges in connection with two fires that were set on the Fourth of July in Dayton.
Lyon County Deputies say one fire that the suspect, 26-year-old Jonah Watson set threatened several buildings on Pike Street in Dayton. Residents with garden hoses were able to put out the fire before it spread.
They say the second fire broke out a short time later near Dayton Valley and Ricci Roads and again threatened several buildings.
Watson was later arrested and booked into the Lyon County Jail where he faces third-degree arson and reckless endangerment charges. His bail is set at $15,000.
Deputies say Watson was previously arrested in December 2022 for similar circumstances.
ORIGINAL STORY DECEMBER 2022:
A man faces several arson charges in connection with a fire at the historic Fox Hotel in Dayton last October.
The October 13th fire damaged three buildings in total along West Main Street.
Authorities say Jonah Watson was arrested on Tuesday on four arson-related charges in Carson City before being transferred to Lyon County.
Anyone with information about fires or arson is encouraged to contact the Arson Hotline at 844-NVARSON (844-682-7766). Callers may remain anonymous.