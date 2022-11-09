For this year’s $100,000 Dolan Class Project, 15 classrooms received $5,000 each based on community votes.
Additionally, one school was selected to receive $25,000.
Sarah Winnemucca Elementary School accepted their check at an all-school assembly on Wednesday.
The funds will be used to upgrade the school’s playground and soccer area.
This simple project transformed into a huge community partnership that strives to support schools and local organizations.
For this year’s Dolan Class Project, classes and schools were invited to submit a short video providing an overview of a student-centered community project, as well as an explanation of how the funds will be used to improve their classroom, school or student's learning experience.