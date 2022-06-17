June 17, 2022 Update:
The Martin Slough Multimodal Trail project is now complete. The general public can now fully access the trailhead as crews wrapped up construction over the past week. The path connects to Minden’s new fishing pond located south of Buckeye Road.
The trail offers Douglas County residents and tourists a chance to enjoy the great outdoors on a paved trail and additionally provides a pathway for residents to utilize full bike and walking access to the Minden and Gardnerville downtown areas.
The new construction consisted of approximately 1.86 miles, 10-Ft wide paved path connecting Jake’s Wetlands in Minden to the Gilman Ponds in Gardnerville. The construction budget was approximately $1,600,000 and is funded in partnership between several public and private entities including the Federal Highway Administration, Douglas County, Town of Minden, Town of Gardnerville, Douglas County School District, Carson Valley Inn, Dean Seeman Foundation, and the Ranch at Gardnerville.
“Partnership on this project and other trail projects has added more than 70 miles of new trails in Douglas County since 2010. Many of those miles of trails were accomplished by the work of non-profit partners helping the county to capitalize on outdoor recreation and lifestyle opportunities” said Lisa Granahan, Economic Vitality Manager. This trail is a wonderful asset for our community and residents and a great amenity for visitors who seek out recreation opportunities while spending time in the Carson Valley.”
The path alignment follows generally along the Martin Slough which, in some areas, is close to environmentally sensitive areas. This required additional studies to document the project impacts. These studies consisted of geotechnical, flood impact analysis, wetland delineation, and cultural resources. In addition to these studies prepared during the design phase, a biologist monitored the alignment for nesting activities of sensitive species during construction.
Users are reminded of the sensitive area and asked to plan to pack out trash and pick up after their pets as there are not yet trash cans or poop stations along the trail.
DOGS ARE ALLOWED on the Martin Slough Trail as long as they are on a leash that does not exceed 10 feet in length. Dogs are not allowed in the Seeman Pond.
A trail dedication ceremony will be taking place on the morning of Saturday, August 20, 2022.
----------------------------------------------
The Martin Slough Multimodal Trail project is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2022 providing a pathway for residents to utilize full bike and walking access to the Minden and Gardnerville downtown areas.
The trail project consists of approximately 1.86 miles, 10 foot wide paved path connecting Jake’s Wetlands in Minden to the Gilman Ponds in Gardnerville. The path will also connect to Minden’s new fishing pond located south of Buckeye Road.
The construction budget is approximately $1,600,000. The project began in February of 2022 and is funded in partnership between several public and private entities.
The path alignment follows generally along the Martin Slough which, in some areas, is close to environmentally sensitive areas. This, coupled with the grant funding, required additional studies to document the project impacts. These studies consisted of geotechnical, flood impact analysis, wetland delineation and cultural resources. In addition to these studies prepared during the design phase, a biologist monitors the alignment for nesting activities of sensitive species during construction.
Dogs are allowed on the Martin Slough Trail as long as they are on a leash that does not exceed 10 feet in length.
“Public trails are a great amenity for Douglas County. Approximately 30% of Douglas County residents are over 65 years in age and these types of at-grade, paved trails provide a significant enhancement for the public to continue to be active in the great outdoors,“ said Lisa Granahan, Economic Vitality Manager. “Working together in partnership with all our public and private partners truly allows Douglas County to make great strides in one of its Focus Areas which is to capitalize on outdoor recreation and lifestyle opportunities.”
In addition to enhancing the quality of life, this project includes a fiber connection to the Carson Valley Middle School and Gardnerville Elementary School, a much-needed improvement in today’s high-tech society.
(Douglas County Nevada)