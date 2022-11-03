Eddy House and Lead Dog Brewing are holding a launch party for a new line of beer whose proceeds will go to helping homeless and at-risk youth in northern Nevada during the month of November.
The event takes place on Friday, Nov. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. and features local food truck 775 Eats and live music from Reno artists.
Local artist and relative of Eddy House’s founder, Hannah Eddy, designed the art for the special-edition beer called “Huesos de Perro,” a Mexican style lager.
The beer launch takes place this Friday, and it will be available as a four-pack and on draft.
One dollar from every pint and 4-pack of this beer will be donated to Eddy House, a local non-profit dedicated to serving homeless and at-risk youth from the ages of 18-24 with wrap-around services including emergency shelter, meals, health care, residential programs, and more.
“We are grateful to Lead Dog and Hannah Eddy for this unique collaboration, and excited for the opportunity to raise vital funding to end youth homelessness in our community,” said Trevor Macaluso, CEO of Eddy House. “As the winter season quickly approaches, the need for our services becomes even greater, and we rely on support from our community to meet this need.”
Proceeds from this special-edition beer will be donated throughout November, which is National Homeless Youth Awareness Month.
Youth account for one in 10 homeless individuals, and Washoe County ranks highest in homelessness in the state.
With Lead Dog and over forty more local partners, Eddy House aims to raise awareness and funds for their organization.
“We encourage the community to come out to support Eddy House and enjoy our new “Huesos de Perro” brew,” said Sean Turner, owner of Lead Dog Brewing. “This launch event offers a great opportunity to support both a local business and a nonprofit doing incredible things in northern Nevada.
Throughout November, Eddy House will continue seeking local businesses and individuals to partner with them for National Homeless Youth Awareness Month, learn more at eddyhouse.org/events.