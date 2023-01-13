The Elko County Board of Health is set to discuss the possibility of placing a moratorium on both COVID-19 and flu vaccines in Elko County.
The meeting is set to happen next Wednesday, January 18th.
Along with the potential moratorium, the Board is also expected to consider a request to stop local advertising for COVID and flu shots as well.
According to the agenda item, it would be pending further investigation and results of a Florida Supreme Court case investigating COVID-19 vaccines.
The meeting will be held at the Nannini Administration Building, Suite 102, 540 Court Street starting at 3:30 p.m.
If you can’t make it, you can watch it online on Zoom below -