The EmployNV Career Hub in Sparks, in partnership with the Federal Correctional Institute in Herlong, Calif. is offering one-on-one workshop to anyone interested in applying for a federal job.
The workshop is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub in Sparks at 2281 Pyramid Way, Sparks.
Staff from the Herlong Federal Correctional Institute will offer tips for federal job applications and interviews as well as how to navigate USA job applications.
Participants are encouraged to research their target agency for any age limitations.
“This is an extraordinary opportunity to collaborate with FCI Herlong and offer our clients personalized assistance navigating the process of applying for a federal job and targeting efforts to best match the job they are looking for,” says Roberta Ramsey, Manager at EmployNV Career Hub in Sparks.
Participants should RSVP for the event by calling EmployNV Career Hub in Sparks at 775-284-9520 by Jan. 17.
They should bring a copy of their most current resume and a copy of their DD-214 if they are a veteran. Participants should allow up to two hours to complete the workshop.