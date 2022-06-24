Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak joined Planned Parenthood and reproductive rights advocates at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas to speak out against the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturns Roe v. Wade and restricts abortion access across the U.S.
“The Supreme Court’s decision will jeopardize the lives and well-being of millions of Americans. Abortion is a fundamental human right, and needs to be safe and accessible,” said Governor Sisolak. “I want to reassure all women and those seeking reproductive healthcare in Nevada – As long as I’m Governor, we will fight to protect your reproductive freedom.”
Several non-profit and advocacy organizations that support community members seeking access to reproductive and family planning services, as well as advocacy organizations and legislators joined the press conference to share the importance of protecting the right to choose. Alongside Planned Parenthood, organizations included Nevada PLAN, Wild West Access Fund, One APIA, Battle Born Progress, Somos Votantes and Nevada Now. Senator Jacky Rosen also took part in the event at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas.
(Office of Governor Sisolak)