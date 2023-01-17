hush reno extends to days in march

Originally slated to run February 10, 17, and 24, “Hush” has been extended through all Fridays in March due to popular demand, with a month still to go before opening.

“Hush,” is an immersive murder mystery, delivering high-energy dance numbers, acrobatics, elements of cirque nouveau, live vocals, and relentless comic relief.

The costuming, visuals, and vibe of this show seamlessly combines neo-Victorianism, Dark Western, Baroque, and Gothic elements that make for a visually thrilling experience.

Located at The Theatre at 505 Keystone Ave. in Reno, 89503 “Hush” is Reno’s must-see murder mystery production.

Hosted by Reno’s Aspen Meadows, the cast envelops the audience in an immersive, fun, tastefully sexy, high-energy, production that keeps everyone guessing. The storyline is told through cirque, song, and dance.

Tickets: www.hushreno.com

7:30pm doors; 8pm showtime

VIP bottle service and box seating available. For group discounts contact the box office at 775-451-3778

