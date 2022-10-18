Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino, the only full-service waterfront resort in North Lake Tahoe, has announced its 2022 schedule of Halloween events.
During Halloween week, the resort will host the annual Howl-O-Ween pet costume contest as well as a Haunted Hotel experience to benefit local community organizations.
“We are very excited to bring back our popular Howl-O-Ween and Haunted Hotel experiences to celebrate spooky season here in North Lake Tahoe,” said Kressa Olguin, area director of marketing for Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino.
“Both events will feature a fun Halloween outing for families while helping to support two incredible local organizations including the Pet Network Humane Network and the Incline Elementary School’s computer lab.”
On Friday, October 28 at 4 p.m., the resort will host the Howl-O-Ween pet costume contest.
Resort guests and local residents are encouraged to show off their pet’s best Halloween outfits to a panel of judges.
Winners will be selected in a variety of categories including best costume duo for pets and their owners and best overall.
Participants can register for the contest with a $10 donation fee to benefit Pet Network Humane Society, a non-profit animal shelter dedicated to improving the lives of pets through rescue, adoptions, and humane education programs.
Registration will take place at the resort between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and the costume contest will begin promptly at 4:30 p.m.
Spectators are encouraged to attend Howl-O-Ween to cheer on their favorite contestants.
The event will also feature a raffle to benefit Pet Network Humane Society with prizes ranging from a staycation package to Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe to a gift card for Lone Eagle Grille.
On Saturday, October 29, the resort’s second floor will transform into a Haunted Hotel experience. Each guestroom will feature a different spooky theme. The event will provide family-friendly scares for all ages between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., and a spookier experience between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. recommended for guests ages 14 years and older.
The Haunted Hotel is $5 for hotel guests and $10 for non-overnight guests.
All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Incline Elementary School’s computer lab, which provides technological education to students to prepare them for the modern world.