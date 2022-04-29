Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful Great Community Clean-Up this Saturday

KTMB Volunteers will pick up litter, clean up illegal dumpsites, remove invasive weeds, and beautify community neighborhoods and public lands during KTMB’s Great Community Cleanup on this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
This year’s 22 cleanup sites are located throughout the Truckee Meadows. Crystal Peak Park, Riverside Drive Bicentennial Park and North Valleys Regional Park are some places where you can go get involved on Saturday.
All site locations can be found at ktmb.org/volunteer.
Last year, nearly 650 volunteers removed over 55 tons of litter, illegally dumped trash, and invasive weeds! Based on the incredible support from the community, even during pandemic restrictions, KTMB anticipates this will be one of our most productive cleanups to date.
“Littering and illegal dumping in our community is a complex, and unfortunately, widespread issue. Because trash attracts trash, cleanup efforts like this are imperative in slowing the spread of littering and dumping – a clean and beautiful community evokes pride in our open spaces and makes them more inviting,” says Mark Cameron, KTMB’s Executive Director.
“By connecting our community with these issues, it helps all of us to participate in making an immediate impact with the hope of positive long-term change. To that end, KTMB also offers important resources and education in our community, such as KTMB’s Recycling Guide and classroom education about our watershed, waste, and weeds.”