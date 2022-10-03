KTMB and The Bin Trash Spa help clean-up Midtown Reno

On Sunday, October 2, 2022, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful and a new local business, The Bin Trash Spa, hosted a Midtown Clean-up in Reno.
The Bin is a new local business that provides commercial trash bin cleaning and sanitizing. The curbside service offers three plans.
With the company's equipment, they tell us they were able to get rid of garbage, dirt and graffiti.
Casey Dake with The Bin Trash Spa says "It is important to us to not only be a business in the community but to give back to our community. So we knew we wanted to partner with the midtown businesses, come down, bring our custom equipment, and really do a deep clean down here."
Many midtown businesses pitched in with special discounts and deals, like Jade Dispensary, The Z Bar, and Pineapple Pedicabs.
Supplies to help the midtown cleanup were provided by Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful.