The Reno Rodeo Association recently presented over $100,000 to 10 community organizations thanks to proceeds from the 50/50 raffle at the 2022 Reno Rodeo.
“This was another amazing year of rodeo,” said 2022 Reno Rodeo President Josh Iveson. “We can’t thank the community enough for helping raise money to support these wonderful causes and continue the legacies and traditions of the western lifestyle.”
The following organizations received checks from the Reno Rodeo Association:
- $33,687.02 to Center for Adaptive Riding
- $10,043.30 to Moms on the Run
- $6,789.30 to Truckee Meadows Fire Department
- $12,952.30 to Nevada Military Support Alliance
- $6,369.30 to RAVE
- $6,265.30 to Man Up Crusade
- $5,582.30 to Yellow Felt Soul
- $11,561.30 to LEAD with Horses
- $6,112.30 to Washoe County 4-H
- $3,939.30 to Eddy House
50/50 raffle tickets are sold each night of the Reno Rodeo.
Half of the proceeds go to the person with the winning number at the end of each night and the other half goes to a designated charity.
The Reno Rodeo says charities are chosen based on community impact, most in need and those who further rodeo culture.