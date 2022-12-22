The Nevada Coalition for Zero Fatalities is partnering with Lyft to offer more discounted Lyft Pass safe rides home over both Christmas and New Year’s weekends.
From Friday, December 23 at 6 p.m. until Monday, December 26 at 6 a.m., riders will be offered a $5 discount when using Lyft. Rides are valid in northern Nevada and southern Nevada.
The discount code is 'CHRISTMASWEEKEND'.
How to redeem discount:
1. Download the latest version of the Lyft app.
2. Find the ‘Payment’ tab and tap ‘Add Lyft Pass.’ Enter code CHRISTMASWEEKEND to claim your Lyft Pass.
3. Take a ride. Make sure you are using your personal profile. Lyft Pass will automatically apply when your ride meets the rules.
On New Year's weekend, there will also be a $5 discount for Nevada riders.
The code is 'NYESAFERIDE22' and will be valid from December 30, 2022 at 6 p.m. until Monday, January 2, 2023 at 6 a.m.