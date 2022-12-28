The Lyon County Board of Commissioners is seeking applications for County Commissioner for District Three. The District Three seat, which covers parts of Dayton, all of Stagecoach, and parts of Silver Springs, was vacated by Ken Gray with his recent election to the Nevada State Assembly.
Under Nevada law, a vacancy on the county commission is filled by the Governor. Governor Sisolak’s office notified Lyon County that Governor-Elect Lombardo will be making the appointment after he takes office in January. Governor-Elect Lombardo has requested the County Commission accept applications and recommend three candidates for the position.
In order to be eligible, applicants must be permanent residents of the district, which is comprised of the following voting precincts: 12, 13, 14, 21, 22, 25 and 26.
The applicant must also be registered to vote as a Republican as NRS 244.040 requires the appointee to be of the same political party as the most recent commissioner to hold the seat.
Those interested in the position must submit an application to the County Manager’s Office by 5:00pm on January 10th, 2023. Applications can be found on the Lyon County website at www.lyon-county.org or by contacting the County Manager’s office at (775) 463-6531. Completed applications can be submitted via email at elopez@lyon-county.org, by submitting them in person or by mail to the County Manager’s office located at 27 S. Main St., Yerington, NV 89447. Applications that are mailed must be received by January 10th, 2023 to be considered.
All applications will be presented at the Board of County Commissioners meeting on January 19th, 2023 beginning at 9:00am. Applicants will be given a chance to address the Board to explain why they are the best fit for the position. The Board will decide which of the applicants are the top three and forward their recommendation to Governor Lombardo for a final decision on the appointment.
(Lyon County)