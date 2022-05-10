Lyon County Commission Chair Ken Gray has scheduled a Town Hall meeting to discuss traffic safety issues on U.S. 50.
The Town Hall is scheduled for May 16 at 6 p.m. at the Dayton Calvary Chapel, 28 Enterprise Way Dayton, NV.
Commissioner Gray has invited representatives from the Nevada Department of Transportation, Nevada State Police, and the Lyon County Sheriff's Office to address traffic safety issues and to receive input from the public.
The Board of Commissioners has voiced concerns about the number of serious accidents and fatalities on Highway 50, including a fatal crash this past weekend.
Lyon County is anticipating a large gathering and is hopeful that the town hall will produce positive solutions to reduce crashes.
(Lyon County assisted with this report)