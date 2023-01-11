Curtis Brahic has been identified as the suspect in a robbery at the Walmart in Northern Douglas County on December 30, 2022.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office identified Brahic as the suspect after a surveillance photo was released on January 4.
During the investigation, information showed that Brahic was staying at a hotel in Reno. Deputies found Brahic at the hotel and arrested him.
Brahic was booked into the Douglas County Jail in Minden and has been charged with armed robbery. His bail is set at $25,000.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it was a tip from a citizen that ultimately led to deputies identifying and locating Brahic.
“With the help of the community, we were able to take a dangerous person off the streets and put him in jail where he deserves to be. Thank you,” said Sheriff Dan Coverley.