A Reno man is in custody facing several charges after a three-hour long standoff at the Washoe County Detention Facility Wednesday night.
The incident began at 8:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Washoe County Detention Facility on Parr Blvd. in north Reno.
Deputies say an Officer who was bringing an arrestee to the jail alerted other Officers that they needed urgent assistance in the jail parking lot.
When other Officers arrived to help, the arresting Officer said that the man, 45-year-old Frederick Adkins had a gun and was in the back of a patrol car.
Washoe County SWAT and the Hostage Negotiation Team responded to the area.
Deputies say after several hours of negotiating with the man, SWAT units introduced non-lethal gas into the vehicle and a short time later, Adkins surrendered and was taken into custody after 11 p.m.
After a thorough search of him, and the area of the patrol vehicle in which he was confined, they say no weapon was located.
Adkins was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on the following charges:
Possession of a controlled substance, a felony
Intimidate a public officer, a felony
Obstructing and resisting, a misdemeanor
Destruction of property, a misdemeanor
Violation of parole, a felony
Criminal contempt, a misdemeanor
Failure to appear, a misdemeanor
His mugshot has not been released yet, this is a previous one, from 2021.