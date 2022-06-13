Microsoft Reno is providing local nonprofit organizations funds for technology enhancements through the 14th Annual IT Makeover Campaign. Microsoft Reno provides $15,000 (total) in eligible community funding, which is awarded to nonprofit recipients selected from an application pool throughout northern Nevada.
Over the past thirteen years, a total of $290,000 has been awarded to more than 40+ local nonprofit recipients who have used makeover funding to update existing IT solutions and add new capabilities in the hope of generating positive results for years to come.
The nonprofits selected for a grant may use the campaign funding for Microsoft products, services and any additional technology improvements needed to advance their organization (implementation and installation of these products and services will be the responsibility of each nonprofit organization).
The Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful, and the Northern Nevada Dream Center each received funds from the campaign.