High Sierra Cycling and Sky Tavern are sponsoring the first Mountain Bike Festival at Sky Tavern on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event is free to get in and open to the public. Just bring your mountain bike to join in the fun.
There will be bike clinics, and food and drinks will be available to purchase, including beer from Schussboom Brewing.
There will be a shuttle from High Sierra Cycling (located at 1141 Steamboat Pkwy #920) that can take people and their bike up to Sky Tavern.
Visit HighSierraCycling.com for more information.
(Sky Tavern assisted with this story)