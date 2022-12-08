Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe's Lakeview Express Chairlift Now Open

(December 8, 2022) Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe officially cut the ribbon on its new Lakeview Express chairlift and new Lakeview trail today.
The $7.5M Lakeview zone project was the largest capital improvement project in the resort's history. The Resort says this will change the way skiers and riders experience the mountain.
Lakeview Express caters to low-level and intermediate skiers and snowboarders and the new Lakeside trail offers expansive views of Lake Tahoe.
It is the preferred route to access the popular Around the World trail, according to the resort.