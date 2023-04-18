Now that construction has officially begun on I-580, NDOT is turning their focus to a different highway. A meeting is being held today discussing future plans on Pyramid Way. Starting May 1st NDOT will be working to widen Pyramid Highway from four lanes to six. Their senior project manager gave the full breakdown of what construction will look like from Queen Way to Los Altos Parkway.
Nanette Maxwell, NDOT Senior Project Manager, says, "We are reconstructing the road from Los Altos to Golden View Drive. We're also incorporating a ten-foot shared use path; we're adding bike lanes."
Other improvements also include raised medians, smart traffic signals and sidewalk, bicycle lanes, screening/sounds walls, as well as enhanced lighting and drainage infrastructure. Maxwell says that during construction, drivers should expect overnight lane closures, brief intersection closures, and up to thirty-minute delays. She also says two lanes will remain open in each direction during the daytime with reduced work zone speed limits. Construction will begin on southbound then switch to northbound towards the end of this year. The project is expected to finish in the summer of 2025.
Maxwell says, "We are working together with a contractor to make sure we're going to reduce the traffic impact during construction and reducing lane closures during night hours."
