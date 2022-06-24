Members of the public in the areas surrounding the Reno-Tahoe International Airport should expect to hear and/or see various siren tones, loud voice messages, emergency response vehicles and simulated gun fire.
It's happening at Nevada Air National Guard Base, 1776 National Guard Way, Reno, Nevada, 89502 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. tomorrow, June 25.
These exercises ensure that the Airmen from various sections across the Nevada Air Guard are ready and able to respond to a variety of emergency scenarios.
Members of the public are encouraged to call the 152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs office at (775) 788-4515 with any questions or concerns.