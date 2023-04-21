A bill that would raise the minimum age requirement to own certain guns has moved forward in the Nevada Legislature.
The Assembly passed Assembly Bill 355 26-14.
According to the bill's text, it would make it a gross misdemeanor for those under the age of 21 to possess a semi-automatic shotgun or a semi-automatic centerfire rifle.
Once again, we heard lawmakers speak both in favor and in opposition.
“I believe we can protect second graders and the Second Amendment at the same time. Raising the age requirement to 21 is a common sense gun safety measure that will make every day Nevadans safer and more secure in their community,” says Assembly Majority Leader Sandra Jauregui (D).
“I believe AB 355 was drafted with good intentions, however, to quote a Ninth Circuit judge... who his court struck down similar law in California... we cannot allow good intentions to trump an enumerated and fundamental right deeply rooted in the history and tradition of this country,” says Assem. Toby Yurek (R-Henderson).
The bill was ordered to the Senate. It's not clear when it will be heard again.