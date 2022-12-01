(Dec. 1, 2022) The Nevada Kids Foundation is soon hosting its 2nd annual 'Making Spirits Brighter Holiday Donation Drive'. It's happening now through December 15.
They are collecting a broad range of new/never-been-used items that will be organized to be distributed to the youth who need it most in local shelters, foster homes and schools across northern Nevada.
Their goal this year is to collect enough (physical & monetary) donations to be able to provide ‘Christmas Care Packages’ to more than 500+ kids in the Reno, Sparks, Fernley, Carson & Elko areas.
Last year, the foundation provided a donation to Our Place, valued at over $60,000.
The care packages will include not only toys but essential items such as bedding, clothing & toiletries as well.
They are collecting, in particular, the items (preferably new and unwrapped) listed below:
- Diapers/formula/wipes
- Clothing/socks/ shoes
- Bed-in-a-bag (full & twin sets)
- Pillows/Mattress covers/protectors
- Pack n’ plays w/sheets
- Toiletries
- Toys/games/books/art supplies
- School supplies/backpacks
- Transportation passes
- GIFT CARDS & MONETARY donations
This year, people have the option to personally shop for their donations and drop off to one of many collection bins (ex. every Bully’s Sports Bar & Grill) or they can adopt a child virtually through our online platform at www.NevadaHolidayDrive.com. They also have several angel trees up in local businesses in the Reno/Sparks area.
They are also hosting a local Sip & Shop event this Sunday, December 4 at the Engine 8 Urban Winery in downtown Sparks from noon to 3 p.m.