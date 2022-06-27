In 2021, 382 people lost their lives on Nevada Roads (up 17.9% from 2020). Speeding was one of the top two contributing factors in fatal crashes across the silver state.
One-third of fatal crashes nationwide involve speeding, a statistic that is prompting law enforcement to crack down on aggressive drivers and speeders.
The Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division is joining forces to increase high-visibility patrols from June 27 through July 18, 2022. Most motorists do not believe speeding is as risky as other hazardous driving behaviors but driving too fast can turn a near miss crash into a fatality.
Exceeding the speed limit or driving too fast for the conditions is one of the most common factors contributing to traffic crashes.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that the annual cost to society of speeding-related crashes is $40.4 billion dollars per year.
More information about safe driving and the state’s Zero Fatalities goal is available online at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com.
(Nevada State Police assisted with this report)