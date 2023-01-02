Hoop.Camp and the University of Nevada, Reno Men's basketball team are holding a night of recognition and inclusion on January 13.
During the Night of Inclusion, five Hoop.Camp athletes will be announced in the starting lineup and go out on the floor with the team, and 10 players will be selected to play in a five minute half time game.
You can get involved by buying tickets and donating to Hoop.Camp.
On January 14, Hoop.Camp is hosting a basketball camp from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Reno High School.
The unified basketball clinic is for all adults and children with special need.
All participants will get a camp t-shirt, pizza lunch, participation in fundamental drills, contests and games, and have a chance to get trophies and prizes.